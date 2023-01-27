Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises approximately 2.8% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $86,016,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after buying an additional 953,110 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 10,810.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,113,000 after buying an additional 831,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after acquiring an additional 608,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Sysco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SYY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.72. 654,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,306. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $81.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

