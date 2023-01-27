Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 12,461 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,555 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 12,461 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands makes up approximately 4.3% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Las Vegas Sands worth $25,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. CICC Research initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,626,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,607. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

