Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,357 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.4% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

