Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

Corteva Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $63.32 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

