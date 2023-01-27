Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 147.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $73.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

