Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.78. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

