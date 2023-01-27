Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 541 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 0.3 %

NVS stock opened at $89.58 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

