Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 89 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 390,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 861,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $247.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
