Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,259 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14.

