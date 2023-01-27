Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Takes $415,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,559,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,419,000 after buying an additional 34,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,969,000 after buying an additional 472,441 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after buying an additional 72,698 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,245,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,694,000 after buying an additional 91,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $85.87.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

