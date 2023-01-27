Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

MBPFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 169 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.23) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Investec began coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

OTCMKTS MBPFF remained flat at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $2.00.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

