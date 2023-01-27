Mizuho Boosts Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $110.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE:HAE opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.36. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $297.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 82,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 332,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,640,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $5,413,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 874,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,223 shares during the last quarter.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

