Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Announces Earnings Results

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.30 million. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mobileye Global updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 0.3 %

MBLY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.51. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBLY. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.31.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

