Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.00% from the stock’s previous close.

MBLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.31.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $35.97 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

See Also

