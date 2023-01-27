Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MHK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $117.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average of $107.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $159.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

