Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,128.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS INDA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.92. 2,203,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34.

