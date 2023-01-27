Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lessened its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned 0.18% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 51,215.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,181,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,330 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,965,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,912 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,580,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,482,000 after acquiring an additional 579,063 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,366,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter worth $16,817,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

ILF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 65,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,298. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

