Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Takes Position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned about 0.46% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 130,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

