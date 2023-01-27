Moneda USA Inc. Has $14.65 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Moneda USA Inc. lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 18.4% of Moneda USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded up $10.34 on Friday, reaching $1,198.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 221.34 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $935.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $897.90. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

