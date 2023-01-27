Moog (MOG.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 3rd.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter.

Moog Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOG.B opened at $90.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Moog has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

Moog Dividend Announcement

About Moog

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

