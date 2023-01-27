Moog (MOG.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 3rd.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter.
Moog Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MOG.B opened at $90.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Moog has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $95.10.
Moog Dividend Announcement
About Moog
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moog (MOG.B)
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
- Can Amazon Recover Amid Tech Stock Sell-off?
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.