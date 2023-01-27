Morgan Stanley Boosts Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $65.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.61. 433,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,400. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.