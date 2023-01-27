Morgan Stanley Boosts PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $33.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PPL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised PPL from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36. PPL has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.