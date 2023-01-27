Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 377.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance
NYSE:CAF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.60. 100,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,838. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $19.18.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.
