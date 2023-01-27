Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 377.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

NYSE:CAF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.60. 100,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,838. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,561,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,776,000 after acquiring an additional 524,982 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,611,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,384,000 after buying an additional 144,379 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,144,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,165,000 after buying an additional 24,686 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 178.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 24.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.