Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.36

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAFGet Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and traded as high as $16.61. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 37,868 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 24.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,822,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,722,000 after purchasing an additional 91,346 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,144,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

