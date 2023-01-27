Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.36

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and traded as high as $16.61. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 37,868 shares.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.
