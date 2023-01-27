Morgan Stanley Cuts Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target to $11.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Alector from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alector from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $741.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.87. Alector has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative net margin of 102.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.19%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,003,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 178,917 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Alector by 12.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alector by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,426,000 after purchasing an additional 44,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alector by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alector by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,914,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 78,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

