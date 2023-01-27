Morgan Stanley Cuts Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $6.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SWN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.
Southwestern Energy Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE SWN opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.