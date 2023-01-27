Morgan Stanley Cuts Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $6.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SWN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

