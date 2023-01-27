Morgan Stanley Increases Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $70.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 34,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

