Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,010 shares of company stock worth $29,085,716 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.99.

MS stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $95.89. 1,479,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,287,618. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

