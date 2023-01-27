Morgan Stanley Raises Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $101.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.58% from the stock’s current price.

TER has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TER opened at $103.67 on Friday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $127.29. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,161 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,453. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.