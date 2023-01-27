Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 92,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

NYSE MSI traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $255.94. 48,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,248. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

