Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,327 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.21. 501,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.