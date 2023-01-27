Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 385 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.36, for a total value of $273,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

DHIL stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.80. 4,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,770. The firm has a market cap of $563.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.94. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $213.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day moving average is $178.35.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 26.79%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

