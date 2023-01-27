Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,654 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8 %

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,027,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,926,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

