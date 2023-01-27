Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 139.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 58.7% in the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 16,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $134.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,244,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,077. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.53.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

