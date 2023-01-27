Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,660 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Best Buy makes up 0.7% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $116,725,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $92,076,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $99,081,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6,622.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 708,251 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $44,860,000 after acquiring an additional 697,716 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.99. 317,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,322. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

