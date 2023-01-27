Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,853,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $250.58. The company has a market capitalization of $432.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.46.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

