Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Up 434.3% in January

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 434.3% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Mowi ASA from 198.00 to 167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,134. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. Mowi ASA has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $29.15.

Mowi ASA Cuts Dividend

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 16.19%. Research analysts predict that Mowi ASA will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.