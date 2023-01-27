M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $160.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.76 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.32.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $155.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

