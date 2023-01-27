MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Increased to C$67.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTYFF. TD Securities decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Stock Up 7.3 %

MTY Food Group stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.