MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.71.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$67.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 17.94. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$45.20 and a 1 year high of C$67.95.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

About MTY Food Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.