MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) Trading Down 0.5%

MustGrow Biologics Corp. (OTC:MGROF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.89 and last traded at C$2.89. Approximately 672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.
MustGrow Biologics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.57.
About MustGrow Biologics
MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotech company, focuses om development and commercialization of natural biopesticide, biofumigants, and bioherbicides derived from mustard seed. It provides preplant soil biofumigation, a technology to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and other crops.
