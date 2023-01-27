MVL (MVL) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.92 Million

MVL (MVL) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, MVL has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $90.33 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MVL Profile

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,402,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

