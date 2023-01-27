MVL (MVL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.27 Million

MVL (MVL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. MVL has a total market capitalization of $82.10 million and $2.27 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MVL has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00405272 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.81 or 0.28441569 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00589312 BTC.

About MVL

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,402,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.