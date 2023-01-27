My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.0621 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $650,025.84 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.57 or 0.01336371 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006590 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015416 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033604 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.75 or 0.01658707 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

