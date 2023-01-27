My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0592 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $957,711.20 and $731,552.25 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.95 or 0.01336745 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006675 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015381 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00036068 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000436 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.54 or 0.01638805 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.