Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.89

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.50. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 19,485 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBRV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $46.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.03) by ($0.18). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 120.02%. The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -17.37 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

