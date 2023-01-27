Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV):
- 1/25/2023 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2023 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2023 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2023 – Nabriva Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 1/1/2023 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/24/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:NBRV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 17,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.67. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.03) by ($0.18). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 120.02%. The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.