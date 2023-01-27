Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV):

1/25/2023 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Nabriva Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/1/2023 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/24/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/16/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Nabriva Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBRV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 17,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.67. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.03) by ($0.18). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 120.02%. The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

