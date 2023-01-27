NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Down 23.3% in January

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 52,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NACCO Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

NACCO Industries stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 30.00%.

NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at NACCO Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.92%.

In related news, insider Miles B. Haberer sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $54,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NACCO Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in NACCO Industries by 16.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in NACCO Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

