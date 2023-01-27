Nano Labs (NYSEARCA:NA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Nano Labs Ltd (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 90,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 137,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Nano Labs Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nano Labs stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Labs Ltd (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nano Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. It also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

