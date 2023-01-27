Nano (XNO) Achieves Market Cap of $105.20 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00003435 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $105.20 million and $1.49 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22,982.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00381495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00755589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00094396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00588237 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00190810 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

